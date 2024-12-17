9,600 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPOL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

