Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,695.70. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

About Advantage Solutions

Shares of ADV stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

