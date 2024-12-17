Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,199,000. Caligan Partners LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 579,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,767,000.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Leerink Partners cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

