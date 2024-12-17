Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.67.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
