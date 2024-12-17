AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $118.25 and a 52-week high of $209.50.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 10.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.