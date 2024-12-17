AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $118.25 and a 52-week high of $209.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 10.04%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
