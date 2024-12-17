American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.22.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

