American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after buying an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Water Works by 631.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $43,872,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

