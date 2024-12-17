Analysts Offer Predictions for Deere & Company Q1 Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $438.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.36. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $469.39.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.