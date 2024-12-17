Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT at $46.75

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

