Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$33.33

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.80. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total value of C$211,700.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

