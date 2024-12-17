Analysts Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) PT at C$248.75

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$248.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$253.00 to C$266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

TSE WN opened at C$233.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$155.49 and a 12 month high of C$239.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$214.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$221.72, for a total value of C$1,108,589.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,619 and have sold 52,015 shares valued at $11,748,544. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

