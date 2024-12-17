Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $689.95

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $702.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.5 %

HUBS stock opened at $746.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $642.28 and its 200 day moving average is $565.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,766.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

