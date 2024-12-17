Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) PT at C$16.08

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVA. National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 37,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.45, for a total value of C$503,527.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,927. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

