Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$17.70

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.70.

PEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.8 %

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

PEY opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$11.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$326,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$52,470.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,235 shares of company stock worth $175,673 and sold 200,961 shares worth $3,258,783. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

