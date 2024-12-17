Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $3.75

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

UPLD stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

