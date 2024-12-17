Analyzing SK Growth Opportunities (SKGR) & Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership
92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SK Growth Opportunities
|N/A
|-28.24%
|3.82%
|SK Growth Opportunities Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Volatility and Risk
SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities’ rivals have a beta of 0.02, meaning that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SK Growth Opportunities
|N/A
|$8.14 million
|52.86
|SK Growth Opportunities Competitors
|$1.05 billion
|$78.51 million
|36.86
SK Growth Opportunities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SK Growth Opportunities. SK Growth Opportunities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
SK Growth Opportunities beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile
SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.