AnaptysBio FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($10.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

