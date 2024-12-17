AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 4.8% After Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $450.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $346.26 and last traded at $340.06. 1,876,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,572,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.47.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.40.

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total transaction of $32,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,688,365.50. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,508.68. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,896 shares of company stock valued at $279,773,021. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,655,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AppLovin by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,350,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,897,000 after acquiring an additional 560,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

