ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 783,965 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $12,679,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,465 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 622,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 295,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 260,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

MT opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

