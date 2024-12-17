Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ACHR stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 438,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $3,327,668.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,170,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,032.40. The trade was a 27.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 776,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,699 and sold 1,571,386 shares valued at $9,236,577. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 391,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 268,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

