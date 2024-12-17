ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,633 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

