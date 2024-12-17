Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance
ASTI stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
