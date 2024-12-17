Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

ASTI stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

