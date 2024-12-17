Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:CJ opened at C$6.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,960.00. Also, Director John Festival acquired 50,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,310.00. Insiders have purchased 59,050 shares of company stock valued at $367,518 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

