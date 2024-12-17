Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 306.91%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

