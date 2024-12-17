Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
NASDAQ AY opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 306.91%.
Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.