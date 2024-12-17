Autonomix Medical (AMIX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) is one of 237 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Autonomix Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autonomix Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autonomix Medical Competitors 1944 4954 9218 273 2.48

Autonomix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 797.44%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A -$15.43 million -0.19 Autonomix Medical Competitors $1.03 billion $10.01 million -7.33

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autonomix Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -542.11% -236.92% Autonomix Medical Competitors -574.36% -156.80% -27.37%

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

