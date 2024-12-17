Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Stake Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,887 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.07% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AVRE opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

