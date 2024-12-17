Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Azenta were worth $81,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Azenta by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.49. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CEO John Marotta acquired 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,681.76. This trade represents a 14.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,702.72. This trade represents a 6.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,018 shares of company stock worth $126,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

