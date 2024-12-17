B. Riley Estimates Booking’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn $49.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $50.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5,100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $181.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $45.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $260.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $328.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $413.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,866.03.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,152.13 on Monday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,833.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,206.89. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

