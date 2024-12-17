B. Riley Forecasts Lower Earnings for Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.46%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

