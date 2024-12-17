B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of FS KKR Capital Q2 Earnings

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.