Bio-Path Holdings Outlines Rationale for Development of BP1001-A as Potential Treatment for Obesity in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) recently announced significant developments in its scientific rationale for the development of BP1001-A to address obesity in patients with Type 2 diabetes. The company highlighted the scientific evidence supporting the potential of BP1001-A to lower blood glucose levels by downregulating growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2) expression, affecting insulin signaling. This initiative comes in response to the pressing need to improve the quality of life for Type 2 diabetes patients, who are at risk of developing severe health complications.

Bio-Path’s ongoing preclinical studies aim to validate the effectiveness of BP1001-A in influencing insulin signaling and its prospective role as a therapeutic approach for obese individuals with Type 2 diabetes. The company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter H. Nielsen, expressed his confidence in BP1001-A’s ability to target Grb2 expression successfully based on previous preclinical models and its safety profile in human clinical studies.

The decision to focus on developing BP1001-A stems from compelling scientific literature indicating that by suppressing Grb2 expression, insulin signaling can be enhanced, leading to improved glucose internalization and storage, thereby potentially benefiting patients with Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Bio-Path’s strategic redirection towards addressing metabolic disorders includes reallocating resources to support the advancement of the metabolic program.

Simultaneously, Bio-Path announced the discontinuation of the Phase 1 clinical trial for BP1002, intended for treating relapsed or refractory lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. This decision was driven by enrollment challenges within these specific patient groups and the competitive landscape within these indications.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that leverages its innovative DNAbilize® technology to develop a range of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs. The company’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers. Additionally, BP1001-A, a modified form of prexigebersen, is undergoing a Phase 1/1b study for solid tumors. The company’s second product, BP1002, focusing on the Bcl-2 protein, is being explored for the treatment of various cancers.

Bio-Path’s proactive strategy reflects its commitment to advancing novel therapeutic solutions for challenging metabolic conditions such as obesity in Type 2 diabetes patients. The company’s ongoing scientific endeavors underscore its dedication to pioneering treatments that can potentially transform healthcare outcomes for individuals facing complex medical conditions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Bio-Path emphasizes its commitment to staying abreast of evolving scientific knowledge to fuel its innovative developments and enhance patient care.

About Bio-Path

