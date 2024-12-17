BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) versus Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Critical Analysis

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senti Biosciences and BioNTech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 9.16 -$71.06 million ($15.56) -0.33 BioNTech $3.04 billion 8.93 $1.01 billion ($2.10) -54.39

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. BioNTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioNTech 0 4 12 1 2.82

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senti Biosciences and BioNTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.69%. BioNTech has a consensus price target of $140.76, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Senti Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than BioNTech.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences N/A -154.84% -77.42% BioNTech -15.16% -2.35% -2.05%

Volatility and Risk

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNTech beats Senti Biosciences on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. It develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. It has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

