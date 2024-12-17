biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Holdings Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in biote were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in biote by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in biote during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

BTMD opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. biote Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $347.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of biote in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

