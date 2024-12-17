BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 19th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC increased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

