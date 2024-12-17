Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.19% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.