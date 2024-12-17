BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.