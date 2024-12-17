Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BOX were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 86,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $420,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,830,295.97. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,725. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,350. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

