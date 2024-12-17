Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Target Price at $83.88

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $2,249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,162,804.01. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,441.28. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,535 shares of company stock worth $5,133,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,401,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,451 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.30. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

