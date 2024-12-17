Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Target Price at $54.29

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,398,000 after buying an additional 3,495,704 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,443,000 after buying an additional 3,425,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

BMY stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.