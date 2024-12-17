Brokerages Set Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $19.82 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $734.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 174.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 382,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

