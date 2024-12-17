Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $27.14

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIIV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $753.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $444,346.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,000. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

