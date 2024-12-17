Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 223.33

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.83).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.79) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 198.35 ($2.52) on Friday. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 192.43 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,833.57, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 204.52.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

