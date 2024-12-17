Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $828.67

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $828.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,021. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $628.62 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $807.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

