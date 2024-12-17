Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -189.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
