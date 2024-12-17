Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after buying an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 695,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after buying an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -189.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

