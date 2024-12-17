Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $55.67

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $46.05 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

