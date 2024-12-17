Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:CCA Q1 Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

TSE CCA opened at C$68.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total transaction of C$45,241.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at C$68.86. This represents a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.66 per share, with a total value of C$150,189.33. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

