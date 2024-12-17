Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $160.54 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

