Bullfrog AI CFO Passes Away

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) is currently mourning the loss of its Chief Financial Officer, Dane Saglio, who tragically passed away on December 7, 2024. Mr. Saglio had been in the role of CFO since September 2021 and was a respected member of the executive management team at Bullfrog AI.

Following Mr. Saglio’s untimely passing, the company’s Board of Directors has initiated a search for a suitable replacement as part of its succession plan. The board intends to announce a new Chief Financial Officer in the near future to fill the void left by Mr. Saglio.

In compliance with regulatory obligations, Bullfrog AI will be furnishing a Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL) as part of its financial statements and exhibits.

The company, classified as an emerging growth entity, is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Saglio and expresses its condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends. Bullfrog AI looks forward to swiftly filling the position left vacant by Mr. Saglio to ensure the seamless operation of its financial functions in the days ahead.

This report has been signed on behalf of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. by Vininder Singh, the Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on December 12, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

