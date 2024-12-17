Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CPST opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Institutional Trading of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

