Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.95.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
