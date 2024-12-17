Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 358.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

